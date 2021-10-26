STARKVILLE — Mike Leach didn’t mince words during his weekly press conference Monday when reflecting on last season’s 24-2 loss at Kentucky before the two teams rematch this weekend in Starkville.
“I thought we played really poorly last year in that game,” Leach said.
In a 4-7 season last year that featured ugly losses throughout, Mississippi State’s trip to Lexington, Kentucky, was among the lowest points.
MSU’s lone points came on a botched punt snap by Kentucky that was kicked out of the back of the end zone for a safety.
Quarterbacks K.J. Costello and Will Rogers combined to throw six interceptions, 275 passing yards and completed 45-of-70 passes.
If anything can be taken from last season’s matchup, it is using Saturday as a measuring stick for how far Mississippi State has progressed in Leach’s second season at the helm.
No. 12 Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops sees improvement, particularly at receiver.
Leach echoed those thoughts Monday, saying repetition and experience are key in that progress.
Last Saturday’s 45-6 win at Vanderbilt provided MSU a chance to work its depth at the position with players such as freshmen RaRa Thomas and Rufus Harvey catching touchdown passes.
Thomas’ five catches and 42 yards catapulted him to SEC freshman of the week honors.
“We’ve got some young receivers that we’re kind of excited to see what they can do,” Leach said.
There’s also the older side of the group with players such as senior Malik Heath who had three catches, 26 receiving yards and a touchdown against Vanderbilt.
Heath has made plays this season to show his ability to be a threat in games, but his receiving yards by game this season go as follows: 29, 88, 48, 25, 56 and 26.
“He is explosive (and) still battles consistency,” Leach said. “He just has to get all reigned in. It has sure been a long process. The quicker we can do that the better off we will be.”
»Leach, Lasso and Lang: Viral moment sparks anti-candy corn movement
Leach deflects commenting on new vaccine mandate
Leach has declined to comment on his personal COVID-19 vaccination status throughout the summer and into football season, but there’s a chance that status will show itself.
The Mississippi Institutes of Higher Learning Board voted Monday to mandate the vaccine for employees and universities that accept federal funding — which would include coaching staffs.
Players would not be subject to the vaccine as students will not be mandated.
“The whole COVID vaccine thing bounces all over the place,” Leach said. “That’d be like commenting on each hit in a tennis match. I don’t have any comments.”
At Washington State — Leach’s previous head-coaching stop — head football coach Nick Rolovich was fired last week for refusing the vaccine despite a Washington requiring state employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Rodney Groce Jr. no longer on the team
Redshirt-freshman linebacker Rodney Groce Jr. is no longer listed on Mississippi State’s roster and Leach confirmed Monday that Groce is no longer with the program.
Groce is a native of Pleasant Grove, Alabama, and was a three-star prospect out of Pleasant Grove High School.
Groce played 32 snaps for MSU this season — 26 of which came Week 1 against Louisiana Tech and in Week 4 against LSU — according to Pro Football Focus.
He has not played a snap since a 28-25 loss against LSU on Sept. 25 in which Groce picked up a personal foul on an LSU fourth-quarter punt.
The penalty gave the ball back to LSU. Three plays later, LSU scored a 41-yard touchdown to extend its lead to 28-10.