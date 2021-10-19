Every week, our Mississippi State athletics reporter Stefan Krajisnik will provide a ‘rewatchable’ in which he’ll reach into the archives and find a game, play or moment relevant to that week’s upcoming matchup for MSU and relive it. Ahead of Week 8, here's a look back at MSU's tight win against Vanderbilt last season where head coach Mike Leach questioned his team's toughness.
STARKVILLE — The way Mike Leach spoke about his team last season after an ugly win against Vanderbilt mirrored a standard he continues to try and build.
MSU defeated Vanderbilt 24-17 in Starkville last year for the second win of Leach’s tenure — one that snapped a four-game losing streak and gave MSU’s its first win since its upset at LSU to open the 2020 season.
From Leach’s tone postgame, it sounded as though Mississippi State had its worst performance of the year.
“(Vanderbilt) pressured us some and basically watched us take turns screwing up, playing timid and sitting on the sideline with blank, wide-eyed faces,” Leach told reporters postgame. “I’m getting sick and tired of that.”
Then-freshman quarterback Will Rogers made his first career start against Vanderbilt and got the offense off to a hot start.
After a Collin Duncan interception on Vanderbilt’s opening drive gave MSU the ball just outside the red zone, Rogers completed four of five passes to get Mississippi State into the end zone.
Vanderbilt countered with a missed field goal to which MSU responded with another touchdown. A Vanderbilt turnover on downs on its third drive led to a Mississippi State field goal.
From there, things got ugly for Mississippi State.
The Bulldogs punted on seven-consecutive drives — drives that accumulated a total of 43 yards.
“There’s a certain amount of trial and error,” Leach said postgame. “You start off by trying to be really nice… Kind of a training wheels approach, and we’re definitely in the training wheel stage.
“But I’ll suffice it to say it’s gonna get a little more aggressive that that.”
State’s defense did its part in preventing too much of a surge from Vanderbilt, thanks in large part to the five turnovers it forced.
Duncan, Marquiss Spencer and Erroll Thompson intercepted passes while Esaias Furdge and Tyrus Wheat recovered a pair of fumbles.
Then-freshman Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals, whose status is unclear for this weekend’s matchup, went 31-of-46 last year against MSU for 336 yards with one touchdown.
The turnovers played a crucial role after Vanderbilt cut the deficit to 17-14 as it had two possessions with a chance to tie the game or take a lead. Those drives ended with an interception and a fumble before a Jo'quavious Marks touchdown following that fumble put the game on ice.
Though Leach didn’t point to a specific game during Monday’s press conference before MSU heads to Vanderbilt this week, he harped on lessons learned through such experiences.
“We practice better this year. We play harder,” Leach said. “We’re definitely an improved team. There’s a growth process to the whole thing. I think they draw on some of the messages, but also you’ve got to reinforce it too.”
Reinforcing that message could center around times Leach has continued to question his team's play, highlighted by a Week 1 35-34 win against Louisiana Tech where Leach felt his team quit in the third quarter.