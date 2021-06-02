STARKVILLE – Mississippi State isn’t hosting any Power Five schools in its regional, but coach Chris Lemonis is not taking any opponents lightly this weekend.
The 2021 NCAA baseball tournament brackets were announced on Monday morning, and No. 7 national seed Mississippi State is welcoming in VCU, Campbell and Samford to Dudy Noble Field.
No. 1 Mississippi State will play No. 4 Samford on Friday at 2 p.m., while No. 2 VCU and No. 3 Samford play each other at 7 p.m.
Lemonis knows the strength of these programs, and has even been knocked out of a regional before by VCU back in 1998 when he was an assistant coach at The Citadel. He isn’t overlooking any team this weekend.
“It’s kind of like three really good teams,” Lemonis said of the field. “I don’t know if I can even break them apart. There’s a lot of wins in there. This year in the country with so many kids that came back because of COVID, you’re seeing a lot of the mid-majors have great years and I think that’s what we’re seeing in our regional.”
VCU, for example, could play spoiler to the Lemonis once again. The No. 2 seed Rams have won 21-consecutive games and have not lost since April 11.
The Rams (37-14) finished the regular season 13-3 in conference play before winning the Atlantic-10 conference with a 3-0 tournament. They also have notched a few solid non-conference wins, knocking off then-ranked Virginia Tech while also beating tournament-team Virginia.
Campbell, VCU’s opponent on Friday, also had a very successful season. The Camels (35-16) won the Big South regular-season championship with a 28-9 conference record before falling to Presbyterian in the Big South tournament championship.
They took two of three from Liberty, a tournament team, and also faced ACC teams North Carolina, Duke and NC State.
No. 4 seed Samford is a team MSU is familiar with. MSU played Samford once this season and won, 10-2, in a midweek game.
Samford, however, has since gone on to win 28 of its last 41 games and just won the Southern Conference tournament championship.
Samford has not shied away from a tough non-conference schedule and played 10 games against SEC opponents during the year, including three-game series against Florida and Texas A&M.
Samford only went 1-9 during those games, but the tough schedule paid off with a conference championship and NCAA tournament appearance.
"There's no such thing as an easy regional this time of the year," outfielder Tanner Allen said. "Anybody can beat anybody. That's the beautiful thing about baseball. We are going to respect any opponent we face. There's no easy wins this weekend."