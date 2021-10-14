STARKVILLE — Chris Lemonis shared his thoughts on comments made by Alabama baseball coach Brad Bohannon a month ago as the two programs get set to face off Friday at Dudy Noble Field for a 14-inning scrimmage.
Bohannon was discussing Alabama’s scholarship situation on a broadcast of “Hey Coach” (Alabama’s radio network) and was asked how new NIL rules factor in.
Along with calling the integrity of college baseball a joke, he went on to specifically mention Mississippi State.
“You look at Mississippi State winning the national championship last year,” he said, “I mean, basically if you have a heartbeat, you can get in-state tuition there because there’s basically no reason to go to Starkville unless it’s for sports.”
In terms of scholarships, Bohannon alluded to Vanderbilt and Arkansas being like Mississippi State.
Lemonis was asked about Bohannon’s comments prior to Mississippi State’s practice Thursday.
Lemonis said he and Bohannon have been friends a long time and perhaps Bohannon wasn’t sure whether he was on the record or not.
But Lemonis clarified his stance on the topic.
“I love Starkville, Mississippi,” Lemonis said. “It cracks me up — a lot of times in recruiting people like to knock us on, ‘Hey, it’s a small town,’ or whatever. Aren’t most SEC towns small country towns?”
Lemonis mentioned his previous stops in Charleston, South Carolina, and Louisville, Kentucky, and said he has enjoyed Starkville just as much.
“Maybe (Bohannon) wouldn’t like it, but I’ve enjoyed it,” Lemonis said. “I try not to get into it too much. I don’t think it was meant the way it was done, but that’s all I’ve got to say.”
Lemonis praised Bohannon’s program and the talent Alabama has.
Lemonis expects a fun atmosphere at Dudy Noble on the eve of Alabama and Mississippi State’s matchup on the football field Saturday.