STARKVILLE — A hush fell across the crowd on Masters Sunday, but this mass was assembled 400 miles west of August National Golf Club. This crowd was at Dudy Noble Field, a stadium prided on rich tradition and an environment unlike most in collegiate baseball.
But it was quiet Sunday with No. 19 LSU in town. A deafening silence.
The Tigers’ runs were piling on in the 13-3 win, and the Bulldogs’ opportunities were continuously slipping. The silver lining of “it’s still early” concerns were slipping away as Mississippi State fell to 4-8 in conference play following a weekend sweep.
The roar of crowds celebrating electric walk-offs against Alabama just two weeks ago was nowhere to be found. Instead, the soft echo of plastic seats folding back into position surrounded a disappointing performance.
“We’re just not playing a high-level brand of baseball right now,” MSU coach Chris Lemonis said.
The collapse Friday stunned the home crowd. MSU was a strike away from capitalizing on Preston Johnson’s best start of the season. Instead, LSU put together a four-run ninth to win.
Saturday didn’t have the same dramatics, but leaving 12 runners on base made it difficult for The Dude Effect to ever shine.
RJ Yeager tried to bring the maroon and white faithful into the game Sunday with a leadoff bomb for the second-consecutive game, but LSU didn’t take long to respond. And the Tigers didn’t wait much longer after that to score 12 runs in four innings and suck the life out of the stadium.
“You gotta put pressure on (LSU), get big hits,” Lemonis said. “We talk about it all the time. You get a big hit and put the crowd into it. We never got the big hit. What it does, is it builds confidence in that other dugout. Every time they get us out, every time they make a pitch, it makes it tougher. They get more comfortable in the environment.”
It was a crucial weekend series as Mississippi State and LSU entered with matching 4-5 conference records — tied with two other teams for fourth in the SEC West.
MSU hadn’t found its groove this season, but it was doing a successful job treading water. The patience needed to find a gameplan with Landon Sims and Stone Simmons sidelined was provided.
The struggles of the starters and relievers were ugly but not detrimental. State fell out of the D1Baseball rankings but did enough to remain a three-seed in NCAA postseason projections.
There will be some work to do moving forward to keep from drowning — if that point hasn’t been reached. But the path gets no easier.
Auburn comes to Starkville next weekend after winning a series against No. 16 Vanderbilt this weekend. Trips to No. 9 Ole Miss and Missouri follow before a return home to face Florida.
Following a trip to Texas A&M, Mississippi State closes its regular season against No. 1 Tennessee — a team undefeated through 12 games in SEC play.
There’s a lot of baseball to play, Lemonis says. But his team will need to spark some life inside Dudy Noble Field to dig the Bulldogs out of low places.
“We’ve had tough times here before and fought through it,” Lemonis said. “We’re just gonna have to fight through it.”