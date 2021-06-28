Mississippi State head coach Chris Lemonis has decided that Christian MacLeod will start on the mound for Game 1 of the national championship tonight –and with the start comes a chance of redemption for the third-year freshman.
MacLeod, who has started 18 games this year, gets one last chance as the No. 7 seed Bulldogs (48-17) play No. 4 Vanderbilt (48-16) today at 6 p.m. to open the College World Series championship series at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha.
The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.
MacLeod (6-5, 4.61 ERA) will look to rebound from his previous CWS start, a 1 1/3 inning performance last Tuesday night where he allowed four runs on five hits and two walks to Virginia before being pulled after only 35 pitches.
It was his worst and shortest outing of the season, and he’s ready for one last chance.
“I’m definitely ready to get out there and bounce back,” he said. “Obviously I wasn’t happy with how I pitched against Virginia. I didn’t have my best command but this is a great opportunity to bounce back and I’m thankful for another opportunity to go out and pitch, especially for a national championship. It means the world to me.”
MacLeod hasn’t been great in Mississippi State’s postseason run. In his four postseason starts, the left-handed pitcher has pitched only 16 innings while he’s allowed 19 earned runs on 20 hits and eight walks.
He nearly made an appearance out of the bullpen against Texas on Friday night, but the long rain delay held him from doing so. So MacLeod threw a bullpen instead, and he’s completely rested for the championships start.
“He’s fully rested,” Lemonis said. “He pitched really good against Vanderbilt early in the year, at least for three or four innings he was really good. He’s a good matchup for us, and man, we’re behind him. So we need him to go out there and pitch and compete for us.”
In the 2-1 series loss to Vanderbilt in Nashville earlier this season, MacLeod started Game 1 against Kumar Rocker and was given the loss after allowing four runs in 3 2/3 innings.
MacLeod was cruising against the Commodores with seven strikeouts in the first three innings, including striking out the side in the third, and only allowed one hit before losing command of his pitches in the fourth inning.
In the fourth inning of that game, he walked three batters and allowed three singles as Vanderbilt jumped out to a 4-1 lead and he was pulled.
His command has been spotty at times all year, and that was his biggest issue against Virginia.
‘Ready to go’
But with a few days off and the season on the line, MacLeod feels good to go.
“I’ve been feeling good,” he said. “Been working on fastball command and everything. Everything’s feeling good. Arm feels great. I’m ready to go.”
Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin did not announce his Game 1 starter on Sunday.
National strikeout leader Jack Leiter, a projected top-five draft pick, would be up next in the rotation. Leiter (10-4, 2.08), who threw 123 pitches in a win over N.C. State last Monday, took his first loss of the season in the second game against MSU in April.