Molinar scored a career-high 28 points Wednesday in Mississippi State’s 88-72 win against Georgia. He also matched a career-high seven assists — which he has done twice previously — while collecting three rebounds, two blocks and a steal with just one turnover.
Molinar followed that up Saturday with a 24-point outing in a Quadrant 1 win at Humphrey Coliseum against Alabama. He recorded six boards, four assists and two steals despite committing four fouls in the outing.
Head coach Ben Howland said earlier this season he felt Molinar was settling too often for jumpers and felt his point guard was best when driving to the paint.
Molinar shot 15-of-54 (27 percent) from deep in his opening 11 games.
He says he still has confidence in his shot, but in the last five games it’s apparent he’s becoming more selective. Molinar is 4-of-9 in that stretch. He’s now shooting 30.2 percent on the season.
The Panama native is making the strides Howland foresaw during the preseason. Molinar’s 17.9 points per game rank third in the conference, his 4.4 assists rank seventh and his 88.6% shooting percentage from the free throw line ranks second.
Molinar’s offensive rating (124.5) ranks 93rd among players nationally and 16th in the SEC, according to KenPom. Among players with a percentage of possession used at 24 percent or higher, Molinar’s offensive rating sits at No. 12.
Mississippi State returns to action Wednesday at Florida. With the Gators currently at No. 46 in the NET rankings, that could be the Bulldogs’ second Quadrant 1 win of the season.