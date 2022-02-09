STARKVILLE — Fans started to make their way for the exits in the final minute of Missisisppi State’s 72-63 loss Wednesday night against Tennessee (17-6, 8-3 SEC), and with them their team’s NCAA tournament hopes and expectations likely followed.
MSU (14-9, 5-5 SEC) needed a win against No. 19 Tennessee. With a win, the Bulldogs would have been in the NCAA tournament field, per Joe Lunardi’s latest projections.
Mississippi State instead came out flat and closed out poorly — like it has throughout this season. The close losses have gone from signs of potential early in conference play and have become agonizing for a fanbase already losing interest and setting attendance numbers among the bottom third in the SEC.
"Just didn't make the big plays we needed to," forward Garrison Brooks said. "That's as simple as I can put it. We have to find a way to be tougher and make big plays down the stretch."
Here’s a look at how Wednesday night went down:
Tennessee had every answer
Unlike many teams inside Humphrey Coliseum this season, Tennessee had answers for Mississippi State’s momentum.
The game was tied at 54 with 8:21 to go after five unanswered points by MSU.
Tennessee’s John Fulkerson hit a jumper to retake the lead.
State tied it up once more, but Fulkerson responded with a layup.
MSU took the lead on a Brooks 3-pointer. Tennessee responded with one from deep.
And so the trend continued until a 5-0 run from Tennessee with about three minutes to go that it wouldn’t look back from.
When the Bulldogs needed a stop, they couldn’t get one. When they needed a desperate score, it didn’t come.
"We've gotta be tougher and we've gotta be able to finish," head coach Ben Howland said. "That's what good teams do. That's what we've gotta learn to do here."
Where is Shakeel Moore?
Tennessee switched to a zone defense for much of the second half to force Mississippi State — a team at the bottom of the SEC in 3-pointers attempted — to shoot the deep-ball.
Guard Shakeel Moore was brought in from N.C. State to shine in moments such as these. He shot 34 percent from deep last season with the Wolfpack and was 14 of 35 (40 percent) for the Bulldogs in his first seven conference games.
Since then, he has shot 1 of 8 from deep — with his lone make coming Wednesday on a 1 of 4 performance against the Vols.
Moore has gone five consecutive games since scoring in double figures.
Following a loss last week against Arkansas, Howland said he wanted Moore to be more assertive in finding good looks. Against Tennessee, his hesitation in pulling up on certain looks was evident.
Moore's struggles have created an issue late in games as Tennessee — like many of State's opponents — face-guarded Iverson Molinar late to deny him the ball.
It resulted in a near-three minute scoring drought to close the game.
"We just gotta get the ball in (Moore’s) hands and play Iverson off the ball," Howland said. "That’s the bottom line."
First-half swings
The night started as a dark reminder for Mississippi State of its December loss against Minnesota in which State fell into a 14-0 hole from the jump.
MSU struck first against Tennessee, but less than four minutes later Tennessee was up 14-2.
The Vols were dominating in every facet — forcing turnovers and dominating on the offensive glass.
But State fought back, going on a 20-12 run over the course of the final 10:28 of the first half.
MSU did so with a low-quantity, high-quality performance on 3-pointers — shooting 3 of 6 from deep in the half compared to Tennessee’s 4 of 13.
State capitalized by getting to the charity stripe where MSU was 10 of 13 in the opening frame while Tennessee made three of only four attempts.