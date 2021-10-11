STARKVILLE • Mississippi State’s Will Rogers and Alabama’s Bryce Young – a pair of true sophomore quarterbacks – sit atop the SEC leaderboard in passing yards, respectively.
One steps in for NFL first round pick Mac Jones and looks to continue a dynasty under Nick Saban at the position. The other is the youngest player under center to direct Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense.
Saturday, they will match up for the first time in their careers as starters with Alabama coming to Starkville.
Rogers is coming off a bye week following what Leach considered his quarterback’s best performance of the year in a win at Texas A&M (408 passing yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions).
Rogers flaunted a confidence and aggressiveness that was questioned at times this season – perhaps signaling a next step in his game as Saturday marks his 12th collegiate start officially giving him a full regular season to his name.
“He’s operating quicker now than he has,” Leach said of where Rogers has improved.
Young is coming off a loss against Texas A&M in which he threw for a career-high 369 yards along with three touchdowns and an interception.
Like the rest of Alabama’s roster, Leach said Young plays hard and is a high-level player.
A five-star recruit and the nation’s top-ranked dual-threat quarterback, Young came to Alabama from Pasadena, California. He attempted 22 passes last season while completing 13, including a 0-for-2 performance in garbage time of a 41-0 win at Davis Wade Stadium.
Leach: 'If we relax against the University of Alabama, then we are the stupidest team in college football'
Scott Lashley faces his former team
Scott Lashley’s reps at Alabama were limited as a backup right tackle. He redshirted his freshman season in 2016 before appearing in three games the following season.
In the next two years, he appeared in 16 games and played a total of 136 snaps before transferring to Mississippi State.
Despite ample time learning under some of the nation’s top offensive linemen, Lashley joined MSU as an inexperienced player – something Leach has to remind himself of at times.
“He hadn’t played that much, but he’s a really talented guy. He’s got really good feet and moves well for a guy his size. Plus he’s a massive guy, and he’s a pretty smart guy.”
Mississippi State commit Jarnorris Hopson motivated by his late grandmothers to ‘go hard’ at everything he does
Leach says the main task for Lashley is remaining relaxed and focusing on his job.
For the 6-foot-7-inch starting right tackle, Saturday will mark his first matchup against Alabama in his sixth career start — all of which have come this season.
Mississippi State’s offensive line has steadily improved over the course of this season in pass blocking. According to Pro Football Focus’ grades, MSU went from average pass blocking (63.6) in Week 1 against Louisiana Tech to good pass blocking in the previous two games against LSU (83.3) and Texas A&M (74.1).
Though Lashley’s grades have been inconsistent, his quantitative numbers are promising. He has allowed just three hurries the previous two games after allowing nine in the first three.
Lashley allowed four pressures in MSU’s last two games after allowing 11 in the first two.
Alabama has the No. 50 graded pass rush in the nation according to PFF and is No. 11 in the SEC with 12 sacks in six games.
Ignoring ponies and hot dogs
Twitter is a fascinating place during college football Saturday. With each blow Alabama would deliver late against A&M, feeds were filled with the “here’s where A&M collapses” tweets.
But the Aggies didn’t.
The same will need to be the case for the Bulldogs on Saturday.
Alabama will make explosive plays and gain momentum because it has always done been capable of that under Saban. Two weeks ago against Ole Miss, a seven-point deficit quickly spiraled in 21 points as the Rebels struggled to handle big momentum swings.
Finding confidence, focus and at times refusal to quit has been an issue for Leach, but he felt his team handled blows from A&M well two weeks ago.
“If you can, go there and be the best self you can, just lock in to your job, do it the best you can and don’t get distracted by what might happen,” Leach said. “Everybody’s seen it. All you have to do sometime on Saturday is turn on the game.
"Some player comes frantically to the sideline, ‘Okay, they did this. Well, okay they did this. The cheerleader ran around the stadium three times and then the Shetland pony came out and ate a hot dog on the 50-yard line, so now what do I do? You have to eliminate all the clutter and just focus on what counts.”