Mississippi State's Rogers, Ole Miss' Warren, Costa receive weekly SEC honors

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers earned weekly honors with his record-breaking air assault on Auburn.

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers was named SEC offensive player of the week for the third time this season after a record-setting performance in MSU's 43-34 win at Auburn on Saturday.

Rogers completed 44-of-55 passes for 415 yards and threw an MSU single-game record six touchdowns without an interception.

Rogers was also named the Walter Camp Football Foundation FBS offensive player of the week.

After a 29-19 win against Texas A&M last weekend, Ole Miss picked up a pair of weekly honors as well.

Caleb Warren was named SEC co-offensive lineman of the week after grading at 89 percent with two knockdowns and no missed assignments in 93 snaps played.

Warren helped Ole Miss become the second team this season to have 500-plus yards against A&M.

Kicker Caden Costa was named SEC freshman of the week after hitting a pair of field goals (33 yards and 32 yards) and three extra points against the Aggies.