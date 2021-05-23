STILLWATER, Okla. – Mississippi State’s softball season came to a close on Sunday afternoon.
No. 1 seed Oklahoma State beat No. 2 seed Mississippi State, 10-2, in the regional final of the Stillwater Regional. The Bulldogs went 2-2 this postseason and reached the regional championship for their third consecutive season.
Like Saturday’s affair in the winner’s bracket, Mississippi State (35-25) jumped ahead early on the Cowgirls. Fa Leilua singled up the middle and after moving into scoring position, Mia Davidson hit a RBI single to score her.
The Cowgirls, however, scored four runs in the second, one in the third, and five in the fourth inning to put themselves up 10-2. Reagan Wright started the scoring with a two-run home run, while Sydney Pennington also hit a solo home run and Hayley Busby capped off the game’s scoring with a grand slam in the fourth inning.
MSU’s second run came in the second inning on a RBI single from Montana Davidson. The Bulldogs only recorded one hit after the second inning.