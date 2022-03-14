Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Bulldog fans
Sims, who moved into a starting role this season, was injured in State’s March 4 win at Tulane after 3 2/3 innings of work. He was D1Baseball’s top pitcher entering the season and his 10 strikeouts against the Green Wave before the injured showed why.
He started three games for MSU this season and allowed two earned runs in 15 2/3 innings, but his legacy at Mississippi State — if he decides to head toward his lofty MLB expectations and is done pitching in Starkville — will be for his work out of the bullpen.
Sims was among the most dominant arms in baseball last season and was the closer for Mississippi State’s first national championship team. He pitched 56 1-3 innings last year with a 1.44 earned run average and collected 13 saves.
The tune of Whitesnake’s “Still of the Night” often meant a loss was just outs away for the opposing teams as Sims trotted to the mound from the Dudy Noble Field bullpen. But his biggest outing came 815 miles from Starkville.
Sims tossed three scoreless innings in a decisive Game 3 against Vanderbilt last summer to clinch Mississippi State’s College World Series title. He made four appearances in Omaha, throwing 10 innings and allowing one earned run.
The Cumming, Georgia, native joined MSU out of South Forsyth High School and made seven appearances his freshman season of 2020.
Simmons emerged as one of top relievers this season. He threw 4 1/3 innings this season and allowed no runs while striking out six.
His last outing came March 5 at Tulane. Simmons tossed 10 pitches in a scoreless eighth before being pulled, allowing Tulane to score two runs in ninth to send game into extra innings.
He made 19 appearances last season and had 4.81 earned run average. Simmons joined Mississippi State last season after transferring from Furman where he made four starts in 2020. He come from The Kinkaid School in Houston, Texas.