STARKVILLE — Mississippi State’s losing streak extended to five Sunday night with a 87-79 loss against Arkansas.
The Razorbacks (17-12, 7-9) completed the regular season sweep of the Bulldogs with a win at Humphrey Coliseum a month after winning the first matchup in Fayetteville.
State’s regular season ends at 15-13 overall and 6-10 in SEC play. MSU will be the No. 10-seed in Nashville for the SEC tournament.
Mississippi State will play Thursday against Kentucky.
Senior show
Mississippi State honored its four seniors pregame — Myah Taylor, Anastasia Hayes, Caterrion Thompson and Ashley Jones.
While Taylor has another year of eligibility if she decides to use it, it’s a guarantee the other three won’t play another regular season game at Humphrey Coliseum.
In their swan song, the seniors showed up. The quartet combined for 57 of State’s 79 points.
Hayes, who leads the SEC in scoring during conference play, closed out the regular season in typical fashion. She paced MSU with 20 points — including 16 in the first half.
Thompson continued her sharp-shooting run, finishing 3-7 from deep en route to nine points. She finishes the regular season with a 34-75 (45 percent) clip from deep against conference foes.
Jones joined Thompson in providing a threat from deep, making all three of her 3-pointers and scoring a season-high 17 points.
Taylor, who is the lone senior to have spent her entire career at MSU, continued her role as the quarterback of Novak’s offense. She dished out seven assists while scoring 11.
‘We want Coach Doug’
With Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen in attendance for Senior Day festivities, a neon green sign rose from just behind The Hump’s south basket.
Written in black letters, the season ticket holders in attendance made their message clear and simple.
“We want Coach Doug,” it read.
Here’s a look at it: https://t.co/CJnQmbyCR9 pic.twitter.com/btcAgtoQZm— Stefan Krajisnik (@skrajisnik3) February 27, 2022
Novak was named interim head coach a month before the season’s start as Nikki McCray-Penson stepped down due to health concerns. Despite having been named an assistant a month prior, Novak had to build relationships with a team unaware of the obstacles ahead.
Injuries and transfers left Mississippi State with the SEC-minimum seven available players the final seven regular season games.
Still, MSU remained in the NCAA tournament conversation throughout most of the season before this five game losing streak lessened hopes.
Novak hasn’t discussed his future with State, but it’s clear fans have built an admiration for what he has done this season.
"I think we did play an exciting brand of basketball," Novak said. "I think we did compete regardless of circumstances. Very gratifying to have a fanbase like we do that appreciates that kind of work ethic."
Charlotte Kohl crashes the boards
MSU center Charlotte Kohl’s season-high in minutes last year (her freshman season) was eight. She appeared in five games and totaled four points and five rebounds.
Her role increased a bit this season, though she averaged just seven minutes per game in her first 20 outings.
But as the roster diminished, it was typically the frontcourt taking a hit. Kohl is the lone post player MSU has available and is the only player taller than 6-feet.
She has been thrust into a role few imagined at the start of this season and has stepped up in a big way. Sunday, she ended on her highest note.
Kohl collected 18 rebounds — soaring past her previous career-high 11 — along with scoring 10 points en route to her first career double-double.
Novak said earlier this season he knew Kohl had a strong skillset, but her confidence needed to match her game. Kohl admitted her confidence lacked, but through her teammates, Novak and assistant coach Bob Thornton she has made strides in that area.
"They’re telling me to keep shooting," Kohl said. "Sometimes when I miss, it upsets me and I stop shooting, stop trying to score. They tell me to just keep on going."
State fans notice the strides Kohl has made, and her cheers are louder than other — something she has noticed.
“I love the fans. I’m not really sure why they love me that much," Kohl said with a laugh.