A slew of Mississippi State and Ole Miss baseball players earned end-of-the-year baseball awards on Monday afternoon.
Mississippi State and Ole Miss each had six players named to the All-SEC teams while MSU outfielder Tanner Allen was named the SEC Player of the Year.
Allen, a senior outfielder, led the SEC with a .411 batting average, 51 hits, 34 RBIs, and 87 total bases in conference play. He finished SEC play with 16 multi-hit games and 12 multi-RBI games. He had 19 extra base hits and only 13 strikeouts in 124 SEC at-bats.
He was the only SEC player to record over a .400 batting average and 50 hits in conference play and also played an errorless right field.
“What I like about TA is that he bet on himself a little bit,” head coach Chris Lemonis said. “He said I’m going to come back and I’m going to prove to y’all that I’m one of the best players in the country. That’s what he did and he put himself in a great spot nationally and in the draft. He’s led our ballclub every single day.”
Also on Monday, Allen was also awarded C-Spire’s Ferriss Trophy which is presented to the top collegiate baseball player in Mississippi. Including non-conference play, Allen currently has a .387 batting average and a .460 on base percentage.
Ole Miss infielder Tim Elko was named the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Elko, an exercise-science major, has a 3.48 GPA and is hitting .328 with 11 home runs and 40 RBIs this year.
Elko has been named to the SEC’s Academic Honor Roll three times and is a Student Athlete Advisory Committee representative. Elko was the Rebels' top hitter earlier this season but tore his ACL in a non-conference game on April 5.
He elected to not have surgery and has played in nine games since his return. He has hit two home runs in SEC play since his return.
Allen was named a first-team All-SEC outfielder while Ole Miss’ Doug Nikhazy was named first-team All-SEC as a pitcher. Nikhazy finished the regular season with a 6-2 record in 10 starts and a 2.47 ERA.
He has allowed only 16 earned runs in 58.1 innings and struck out 84 batters along the way.
Catcher Hayden Dunhurst and third baseman Justin Bench of Ole Miss and outfielder Rowdey Jordan and pitcher Landon Sims were named to the All-SEC second team. Dunhurst was also named to the All-SEC Defensive team.
Ole Miss shortstop Jacob Gonzalez and outfielder T.J. McCants were named to the All-SEC Freshman team, while Mississippi State pitchers Landon Sims and Will Bednar and catcher Logan Tanner were named to the All-SEC Newcomer team.