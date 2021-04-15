STARKVILLE – Sherman Timbs spent his first four seasons at Mississippi State behind some very talented defensive linemen, and now the redshirt senior is getting his chance at a different position.
Timbs was part of an 18-man defensive line room when he stepped on campus, and he spent time behind the likes of Jeffery Simmons and Montez Sweat on the depth chart early in his career.
That hasn’t changed much recently, as Timbs sat behind Kobe Jones, Marquiss Spencer, Jaden Crumedy and others this past year.
But towards the end of last year’s COVID-shortened season, Timbs started transitioning to an outside linebacker - Mississippi State’s "SAM" position on defense.
That has continued as the Bulldogs wrap up spring football with the Maroon and White Spring Game on Saturday.
“I’ve been getting a little more comfortable with the transition from D-line to the SAM position,” Timbs said. “I think the spring has been going pretty well. They kind of started working me in there around the Egg Bowl last year, and just stuck with it since then.”
Timbs saw some quick gratification with the move late last season. He got his first true action on defense in the bowl game against Tulsa and made one of the biggest plays of the game.
Tulsa was driving down the field in the first half, but Timbs sacked Tulsa quarterback Zach Smith on a third-and-goal from the 6-yard line to force the Golden Hurricane into a field goal attempt.
Because of the field goal, Mississippi State led 7-6 at halftime and ended up winning the bowl game, 28-26.
“It was eye-opening for sure,” Timbs said of the sack. “Just, you know, all the hard work finally paying off and having something to show for it. That’s all everybody asks me about now, that one play, and I mean it’s surreal having that happen.”
Timbs has continued to play well this spring.
In the team’s first scrimmage two weeks ago, Timbs recorded both a sack and a tackle-for-loss. In this past Saturday’s scrimmage, Timbs recorded two tackles-for-loss.
He has been the second-team SAM linebacker each scrimmage behind Tyrus Wheat.
Wheat has been a positive influence for Timbs and helped him learn the position better, and just having the spring to be able to learn the position has helped tremendously after not having any spring football last season.
“Me and Tyrus are both playing the same position and he has been playing it a lot longer than me and has a lot more snaps,” Timbs said. “ Me and him talk a lot and I learn a lot from him. Having a spring helps 100%. Last year we got to the fall and learned plays through zoom meetings, but now you can see a great difference between play recognition and what’s going on with the defense and team.”