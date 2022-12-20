Mississippi State's unbeaten streak ends against Drake Staff Reports Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Author twitter Author email Dec 20, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Mississippi State's Cameron Matthews (4) drives to the basket against Drake's Tucker DeVries (12) in the first half Tuesday afternoon in Lincoln, Nebraska. John S. Peterson/AP Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mississippi State’s unbeaten streak to start the season has ended.In an evenly-matched game in Lincoln, Nebraska, Drake closed with an 8-2 run to win 58-52 Tuesday afternoon.The game was tied at 50 with 2 minutes, 10 seconds left.The Bulldogs had a 35-25 lead after a Dashawn Davis 3-pointer with 16:23 left.A little more than 5 minutes later, they trailed by 1.State’s last lead was 48-47 after a Cameron Matthews layup with 3:07 to play.The Bulldogs (11-1) held Drake (9-3) to 36 percent shooting but shot just 38 percent themselves.The teams were even on the glass with 36 rebounds.Eric Reed led State with 11 points. He was 3 for 7 from 3-point range, the Bulldogs’ only double-figure scorer.Tolu Smith had nine points, six rebounds and four fouls in 31 minutes. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mississippi State Drake Rebound Sport Basketball Streak Eric Reed Foul Smith Bulldog Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Parrish is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow Parrish Alford Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters