STARKVILLE – It was a dark way of looking at it, Jett Johnson admits, but it was how he came across the right decision.
“If you had a career-ending injury and you couldn't play football anymore,” Johnson thought to himself during the recruiting process, “would you be happy at the school you were at?”
To Johnson, the answer was "yes," if the school was Mississippi State.
When he got to Starkville, it wasn’t what he envisioned. Johnson was earning SEC academic honors, but he wasn’t getting reps.
He played in just seven games from his freshman year of 2018 to his sophomore season last year – that includes a redshirt year in 2019.
Johnson’s lack of reps came at the perfect time, though, in an era where he could enter the transfer portal and find a new home with increased reps.
Instead, he circled back to that question from high school and decided he didn’t want to leave.
“Even though I played limited (reps), still love the city and the people here,” Johnson says. “Just kind of stayed the course, and then I guess it panned out all right this year.”
Johnson is now part of a linebacking core at MSU which anchors the defense.
Aaron Brule’s departure for Michigan State following his graduation would have been a scary thought at the start of the season, but Johnson’s emergence created a deep linebacker unit.
With Nathaniel Watson and Tyrus Wheat alongside Johnson, Mississippi State can move into the Liberty Bowl against Texas Tech – and the next season – without too much concern.
Wheat’s emergence began last season when he earned his first start and went on to start eight of nine games he played in.
He joined MSU last year after two seasons at Copiah-Lincoln Community College. Wheat said entering fall camp this season he felt more comfortable in Zach Arnett’s defense after gaining some SEC experience.
This season it showed.
Wheat was the 10th-graded linebacker in the SEC, according to Pro Football Focus. His nine tackles for loss ranked 21st in the conference and his six sacks ranked 11th.
“He is a big guy with a long frame, big hands and long arms,” Leach said last month. “He is inordinately fast and, more importantly, quick for a guy his size. He is just an explosive guy out there.”
Watson’s early-season injury allowed for Johnson to snag a starting spot, but it didn’t cost Watson a chance to shine in his return.
Watson missed MSU’s loss at Memphis but played in the remaining 11 games and finished second behind Johnson in total tackles (78).
The trio at linebacker will headline Mississippi State’s defense moving into next season, but the bowl practices have allowed for younger players to collect reps.
Watson mentioned sophomores DeShawn Page and J.P. Purvis as players who have stood out. Freshmen John Lewis and Ty Cooper figure to be pieces in the rotation as well.
Johnson and Watson recall being in those shoes as young players and being completely lost while learning the ways. But as they reflect now, they have made it a point to remind the young linebackers to be patient.
“Your film is your resume,” Johnson says. “It's a good opportunity to put good things on film for those young guys.”