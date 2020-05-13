Despite the announcement that this year’s MLB draft will be limited to five rounds instead of the usual 40, Mississippi State’s roster next spring may still be greatly impacted.
The Diamond Dogs currently have three players and two signees among the top 50 prospects according to MLBPipeline.com, three of which are projected to go in the first round by draft analyst Jonathan Mayo.
Second baseman Justin Foscue is rated the No. 32 overall prospect after leading MSU with a .321 batting average with two home runs and 16 RBIs in the 16-game shortened 2020 season. Mayo projects Foscue to be selected 26th overall by the Oakland Athletics.
Foscue’s double-play teammate, shortstop Jordan Westburg, is ranked the 37th best player and hit .317 with six doubles, two homers and 11 RBIs this year. Westburg is expected to be the final pick of the first round by the Los Angeles Dodgers according to Mayo.
Starting pitcher JT Ginn is rated the No. 44 player and could be the most intriguing of MSU’s prospects. Ginn was a first round selection by the Dodgers in 2018 but turned their offer down to pitch for the Bulldogs.
Ginn was the 2019 National Freshman of the Year but saw his sophomore season end after only one outing on opening day. The right-hander underwent elbow surgery on March 4 which could cause his draft stock to slip some.
Austin Hendrick is actually State’s highest rated prospect at No. 13 overall. Hendrick, a left-handed hitting outfielder from West Allegheny High School in Pennsylvania, signed with the Diamond Dogs in the fall and is projected as the 13th pick to the San Francisco Giants.
First base signee Blaze Jordan of DeSoto Central has been committed to State since he was an eighth grader in 2016 and reclassified to be eligible for this year’s draft. Jordan won the high school Home Run Derby last summer and possesses possibly the best power among this year’s draft prospects.