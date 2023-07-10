Sunday night’s Day one of the 2023 MLB Draft, which included the first and second rounds, saw two players with Mississippi State ties hear their names called: Colin Houck and Colton Ledbetter.
Houck, a shortstop out of Liburn, Georgia and MSU’s top-rated 2023 recruit, was selected with the 32nd overall pick by the New York Mets in the competitive balance round A. The pick had a Draft slot value of $2,607,500.
Later in the night, Ledbetter, MSU’s starting centerfielder last season, was selected with the 55th overall pick by the Tampa Bay Rays in the second round. The pick had a Draft slot value of $1,509,800.
Monday’s day two of the MLB Draft will feature rounds 3-10 and Tuesday’s day three finishing things off with rounds 11-20.
Here is a list of MSU’s day two and three MLB Draft selections:
Aidan Smith, OF, 2023 commit
Smith, from Lovejoy High School in Lucas, Texas, was selected in the fourth round with the 124th overall pick by the Seattle Mariners. The pick holds a Draft slot value of $531,300. Smith is rated as the 118th overall recruit in the 2023 class by Perfect Game and the 78th overall prospect in the MLB Draft
Cade Smith, SP
Smith became the second Bulldog selected in the draft when he was taken in the sixth round, 192nd overall, by the New York Yankees. The pick holds a Draft slot value of $285,400. In his junior season, Smith pitched 43 innings over nine starts for the Bulldogs this spring, finishing with a 5.23 ERA, allowing 25 earned runs and striking out 46 batters.
