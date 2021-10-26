High expectations for Mississippi State's men's basketball program continued Tuesday as the SEC released its all-conference preseason coaches teams.

Guard Iverson Molinar was selected to the first-team, as he was in the media poll last week. 

Forward and North Carolina transfer Garrison Brooks represented MSU on the second team.

MSU is one of six SEC teams with multiple selections.

Ole Miss did not have a player selected to either team on the men's side, but its women's team received recognition.

Forward Shakira Austin was a first-team selection.

Ole Miss was picked to finish sixth in the conference by the coaches.

Mississippi State forward Rickea Jackson was also a first-team selection on the women's side. 

The MSU women were picked to finish ninth in the conference by the coaches. 

