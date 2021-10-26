Mississippi State guard Iverson Molinar, a preseason All-SEC pick by media who cover the conference last week, was named to the coaches preseason All-SEC first team Tuesday. AP Molinar All-SEC again, Ole Miss, MSU women add All-SEC selections By Stefan Krajisnik Daily Journal Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Oct 26, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save High expectations for Mississippi State's men's basketball program continued Tuesday as the SEC released its all-conference preseason coaches teams.Guard Iverson Molinar was selected to the first-team, as he was in the media poll last week. Forward and North Carolina transfer Garrison Brooks represented MSU on the second team.MSU is one of six SEC teams with multiple selections. Join the discussion in our Mississippi State sports Facebook groupOle Miss did not have a player selected to either team on the men's side, but its women's team received recognition.Forward Shakira Austin was a first-team selection.Ole Miss was picked to finish sixth in the conference by the coaches. See the latest in our Ole Miss sports Facebook groupMississippi State forward Rickea Jackson was also a first-team selection on the women's side. The MSU women were picked to finish ninth in the conference by the coaches. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mississippi State Mens Basketball Mississippi State Womens Basketball Ole Miss Mens Basketball Ole Miss Womens Basketball Iverson Molinar All Sec Team Garrison Brooks Shakira Austin Rickea Jackson Team Coach Ole Miss First Team Sport Conference Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Stefan is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Stefan Krajisnik Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists