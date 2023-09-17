APTOPIX LSU Mississippi St Football

Mississippi State wide receiver Lideatrick Griffin (5) dives over LSU safety Major Burns (8) for a 9-yard rushing touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

 Rogelio V. Solis

STARKVILLE — As lifeless as Mississippi State’s offense was in the first quarter Saturday against No. 14 LSU, the Bulldogs were one play away from getting the ball back early in the second quarter with a manageable 10-point deficit.

