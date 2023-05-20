Mississippi State pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje stands during the National Anthem before the Friday, May 19, 2023, game with Texas A&M Aggies at Dudy Noble Field at Polk-Dement Stadium in Starkville. The Bulldogs ended their season with a series loss to Texas A&M on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
STARKVILLE — The Mississippi State baseball season ended on a sour note with a 15-10 loss to Texas A&M Saturday afternoon at Dudy Noble Field.
The Aggies (32-23, 14-16 SEC) hit four homers, headlined by Brett Minnich’s fourth-inning grand slam to jump out to a big lead. Hunter Haas and Trevor Werner, who went deep twice in Saturday’s game, also hit homers off of MSU starter Jurrangelo Cijntje, who ended his true freshman season by throwing 3 2/3 innings, allowing four hits, six earned runs, walking one and striking out two batters.
Minnich finished the game with five RBIs, while Werner added four for A&M.
Slate Alford, who finished the game a triple short of the cycle, opened the scoring for MSU (27-26, 9-21 SEC) with a solo home run in the second inning, added a two-RBI single in the sixth and an RBI double in the seventh. Wil Hoyle, who pinch-hit for Amani Larry in the fifth added RBI singles in the sixth and seventh innings, while Connor Hujsak and Bryce Chance also added pinch-hit RBIs in State’s five-run sixth inning.
Dakota Jordan chipped in with a two-run home run in the eighth inning.
The Bulldogs failed to qualify for the Southeastern Conference Tournament for the second consecutive season for the first time since a three-year stretch from 2008-2010. Saturday’s result didn’t play into that as LSU’s loss at Georgia earlier in the day mathematically eliminated MSU from postseason contention.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.