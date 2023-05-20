Jurrangelo Cijntje

Mississippi State pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje stands during the National Anthem before the Friday, May 19, 2023, game with Texas A&M Aggies at Dudy Noble Field at Polk-Dement Stadium in Starkville. The Bulldogs ended their season with a series loss to Texas A&M on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

 Kevin Snyder | Mississippi State Athletics

STARKVILLE — The Mississippi State baseball season ended on a sour note with a 15-10 loss to Texas A&M Saturday afternoon at Dudy Noble Field.

