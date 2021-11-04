STARKVILLE — Mississippi State pitcher Landon Sims has signed a name, image and likeness partnership with local jeweler J Parkerson Jewelers, per a release from C1 Marketing Group.
"I'm thrilled to partner with J Parkerson Jewelers," Sims said in the release. "Throughout life, there are moments you want to capture and memorialize and working with J Parkerson's team to craft unique items that will last a lifetime is the perfect way to do it."
He had a 5-0 record last season and recorded a win and three saves in MSU's run in the College World Series.
He owned a 1.44 earned run average last season along with 13 saves and 100 strikeouts in 56 innings pitched.
J Parkerson Jewlers is owened by Jamie Parkerson who started in the industry as a 19-year-old MSU student in 1986.
"Well first of all, baseball is a really big deal in Starkville and the Golden Triangle, and Landon Sims is a huge part of that," Parkerson said. “But to go further, I think that when Landon takes the mound, we all have a high level of trust in him to get the job done. ‘Trust’ is huge factor in our business success as well. That’s really where I think the parallels begin with our relationship. And also, in case you haven’t noticed, baseball players have very good taste in jewelry, we want to connect with that as well. We could not be more excited to have Landon as a partner.”