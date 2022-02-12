BATON ROUGE, La. – Mississippi State called Baton Rouge Saturday night but got a busy signal.
The Bulldogs erased a 15-point halftime deficit, but that momentum was not enough to carry them to their first road win as the Tigers won 69-65 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Here’s how the Bulldogs came up short in another resume-building opportunity:
Tigers contain Molinar at crunch time
Iverson Molinar is State’s best player.
He was instrumental in the second half comeback to help State lead 48-45 after a Shakeel Moore 3-pointer with 9 minutes, 17 seconds left.
Molinar got off only five shots but had eight in less than 9 minutes in the second half.
But Molinar couldn’t close the deal.
The Bulldogs were down 56-50 when he missed a contested 15-footer.
On the trip down the floor he almost secured an offensive rebound, but LSU’s Tari Eason seemingly came from nowhere to secure the ball and dunk it home.
State’s next trip was empty when Molinar’s pass inside to Tolu Smith resulted in a held ball.
LSU used the stretch to regain momentum.
Molinar finished with 26 points to lead all scorers.
Lineup shake-up yields nothing
It’s good to hang your hat on defense and rebounding, and the Bulldogs started the game strong in those ways.
But those are just two facets of the game, and at some point you have to score.
MSU coach Ben Howland recognized that and tried to spark his offense by starting Rocket Watts in place of Moore at the 2 guard.
Moore, the North Carolina State transfer, began the night just 1 of 8 from 3-point range over the last four games.
Watts didn’t inspire confidence early as he missed badly on two 3-point attempts.
Moore was back in the game after the first media timeout, but nothing helped.
Defensive and rebounding let the Bulldogs get off to a 7-0 lead.
LSU didn’t score until almost 5 minutes in, but the Tigers held the Bulldogs to 30.4 percent shooting in the first half and outscored them 37-15 after State’s early 7-0 lead.
The Tigers kept Molinar in check early, and with that threat removed the Bulldogs never gained a rhythm on offense in the first half.
Turnovers get Tigers going
While MSU defended well early the Tigers eventually found open shots. Two came in the final minutes of the half when they managed to free up 6-foot-8 Tari Eason for two 3-pointers from the key.
The transition game also helped LSU get going as MSU turned it over 11 times in the first half leading to 11 points for LSU.
The Bulldogs had no points off four turnovers forced.
State handled the ball only slightly better in the second half as LSU had nine points off turnovers.
The Bulldogs turned it over 18 times in the game.