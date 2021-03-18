STARKVILLE – A third Mississippi State women’s basketball player entered the transfer portal.
Junior forward Sidney Cooks announced on Twitter on Thursday that she is leaving the Mississippi State program. She graduates from Mississippi State in May and is pursuing a law degree elsewhere.
She is the third MSU player to announce their transfer in the last week, joining guards Xaria Wiggins and JaMya Mingo-Young.
“As I earn my Political Science degree from Mississippi State in May, I will be transferring for my final year of eligibility so that I can pursue my dream of going to law school, …” Cooks tweeted. “Mississippi State and this community will always hold a special place in my heart!”
Cooks informed the team of her decision earlier in the season and participated in Senior Day activities late in the year. As a redshirt junior this year, she started 15 of MSU’s 19 games and averaged 6.1 points and 3.3 rebounds. She averaged 19.8 minutes per game.
Cooks had to sit out of the 2019-2020 season due to NCAA transfer rules and used a redshirt.
She had originally signed with Michigan State out of high school and played in 62 games across two years with the Spartans, averaging 9.5 ppg.
Mississippi State already saw its season come to an end. The Bulldogs finished the season 10-9 under first-year head coach Nikki McCray-Penson and did not make the NCAA tournament.
MSU was invited to participate in the NIT, but declined the invitation for an undisclosed reason.