STARKVILLE —Ben Howland was waving his arms in the air, motioning toward the Mississippi State faithful to get louder.
While his arms were flying, Shakeel Moore’s hands were reaching. Then, Moore’s hands were stealing and finding Iverson Molinar flying the other way in Wednesday’s 81-68 win for MSU against Arkansas.
Molinar was fouled and before his pair of free throws, the teams went into the second half under-12 media timeout. Molinar hit his two from the line out of the break, and MSU returned to defense.
Howland’s hands returned to the air as Arkansas guard Davonte Davis drove toward the basket. The Humphrey Coliseum crowd listened to Howland, and through their rising voices came a whistle.
Andersson Garcia had stepped in front of Davis and drew a charge.
Howland responded with his hands again, giving a double fist pump as if he’d just mastered a putt on the 18th hole.
“I was the lead cheerleaders there,” Howland said. “And (the crowd) responded. They were awesome.”
Tipoff for the game was moved from 8 p.m. to 4 p.m. to fill the slot on SEC Network designated for Ole Miss and Florida. COVID-19 cases within Ole Miss’ program forced a postponement.
Howland felt the crowd would be better for MSU in the earlier slot, and he felt his assumption proved correct.
“We had a really good crowd considering there isn’t a student in town,” Howland said.
Mississippi State returned forward Tolu Smith (foot) in the SEC opener, and he quickly reminded the conference of what he’s capable of — scoring 18 points to go along with six rebounds and five steals.
Smith’s return was matched by MSU guard Rocket Watts (seven points) who hadn’t played since Dec. 14 as his hip issue flared up.
On the opposing side, Arkansas was without leading scorer JD Notae (illness), Chance Moore (illness) and Kamani Johnson (suspension).
Similar to its Dec. 11 loss against Colorado State, Mississippi State led for a majority of the game Wednesday.
MSU built an eight-point lead with 16:26 to go, but Arkansas responded with five unanswered. State took an eight-point lead again with 13:59 to go, but Arkansas responded with a 3-pointer.
But unlike its loss to Colorado State, Mississippi State showed a sign of growth.
The Bulldogs used their focus on defense to keep momentum in their favor — eventually building a lead as large as 16.
“Coach stressed that the first few minutes of the second half was gonna be important for us to come out, play hard and compete,” Moore said. “I think that’s what we did.”
Howland confirmed postgame that freshman forward KeShawn Murphy tested positive Wednesday for COVID-19. His roommates — fellow freshmen Cam Carter, Tyler Brumfield and Alden Applewhite — tested negative, according to Howland.
While students returning from winter break will bring a boost to the crowd inside The Hump, Howland finds the silver lining in their absence to be less exposure for his players.
Their return, Howland says, prompts a daily conversation with his players about how to approach their social lives as cases rise again nationally due to the omicron variant.
“The good news is, there’s way less severity,” Howland said. “We’re gonna have way less people hospitalized, way less people dying from it. But still, you gotta sit. And we don’t want to. I’m liking how we’re doing right now.”