STARKVILLE • A pair of special teamers scored their first career touchdowns for Mississippi State in Saturday’s 51-32 win over Missouri.
Long snapper Paul Blackwell, a senior, recovered a muffed punt in the end zone in the first quarter for MSU’s first points of the game. In the fourth quarter, sophomore Brad Cumbest caught a 10-yard TD pass.
Cumbest has seen some offensive snaps this season and has even drawn a start, but most of his work has come on special teams, including kickoff coverage and kickoff return.
Blackwell scored a few times in high school as a linebacker, but this touchdown was extra special to him.
“I guess dreams really do come true,” he said with a laugh.
His TD tied the game 7-7 and jumpstarted the Bulldogs, who started slowly but never trailed again.
Bowling time
MSU should find out its bowl destination today.
The Bulldogs (3-7) have made 10-straight bowl games.
Because of how COVID-19 has affected the college football landscape this season, there is no minimum win requirement.
“Everybody is excited to play one more game,” running back Jo’quavious Marks said. “Football players wanna play the next game.”
Key Number – 2
After allowing six sacks the week prior against Auburn, MSU allowed just two on Saturday.
Key Drive
When Missouri pulled within two scores at 34-18, MSU turned it over but got it right back. The Bulldogs then drove 66 yards in seven plays, with Rogers’ 10-yard pass to Cumbest making it a 41-18 game early in the fourth.
next game
Quotable
“It felt good walking off the field knowing you got a W, and it’ll carry over to next season and to the bowl game.” – Marks
Bulldog Bites
Freshman CB Emmanuel Forbes made a pair of interceptions, the latter of which he returned 29 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. … WR Malik Heath, out with an injury the previous two games, made one catch for 24 yards. … Brandon Ruiz made all three of his field goal attempts, from 40, 43 and 35 yards.