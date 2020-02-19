STARKVILLE • Abdul Ado understands what is in store for him when South Carolina comes to town today for an 8 p.m. game on the SEC Network.
The Mississippi State junior center has squared off with the strong and physical players the Gamecocks have in the low post four times over the past two seasons, two of which have taken overtime to decide.
“I always get excited playing against South Carolina, especially knowing how physical they play,” Ado said. “The refs really can’t call all the fouls so they have to let some go. It’s going to be a no blood, no foul kind of game.”
Ado, who is 6-foot-11, 250 pounds, compared his past match-ups against South Carolina 6-foot-11, 270-pound senior forward Maik Kotsar to a fight.
“You feel it (the next day),” Ado said. “You need cryotherapy, ice, a cold tub or whatever you can get to help you recover.”
MSU coach Ben Howland is expecting another battle from Frank Martin’s Gamecocks, who are year-in and year-out considered one of the top physical opponents in the Southeastern Conference.
“They’re so big, physical and strong,” Howland said. “If you look at their bodies, I know that Mike Leach would be jealous watching our guys play (tonight) against those guys because they’ve got some guys that look like good safeties, good tight ends and good linebackers. They’ve got bodies that won’t quit and play really hard.”
South Carolina (16-9, 8-4 SEC) has won six of its last seven games and won eight of the last 10 outings overall. The Gamecocks have reeled of a string of three-consecutive wins, including a 63-61 victory over Tennessee last Saturday.
Sophomore wing AJ Lawson leads South Carolina, averaging 13.8 points per game.
“They’re playing as good as anybody in our league right now,” Howland said.
Meanwhile, Mississippi State can use every win it can get from here on out. The Bulldogs are 7-5 in the league and 16-9 overall and entered the week at No. 53 in the NET rankings.
“We’re just treating every game like it’s the biggest game of the season because it is,” said MSU guard Tyson Carter. “South Carolina is the biggest game of the season right now and we’re putting everything that we can into it.
“We’re going to do that with every game from here on out.”
Tonight is one of only three remaining games MSU has at home, followed by Alabama (Feb. 25) and Ole Miss (March 7). The Bulldogs also have road dates left at Texas A&M on Saturday, Missouri on March 29 and a rematch at South Carolina on March 3.