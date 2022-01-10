MSU Rewind

Looking Back: The Bulldogs lost their only game 82-72 at Ole Miss. Their Wednesday game at Missouri was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Missouri program. A make-up date has not been announced. Iverson Molinar and Garrison Brooks led the Bulldogs against Ole Miss, each with 16 points. DJ Jeffries added 13.
The Week Ahead: The Bulldogs missed post man Tolu Smith at Ole Miss, but MSU coach Ben Howland said he’s hopeful for Smith’s return to practice Monday.
MSU has two home games this week, Wednesday at 6 against Georgia and Saturday at 5 against Alabama. Both games will air on The SEC Network.
NCAA Net Rankings: MSU dropped eight spots after the Ole Miss loss and is No. 45 in the latest release.
In the SEC: The Bulldogs (10-4 overall) are 1-1 in SEC play along with South Carolina, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt and Missouri. That’s good for sixth place.
What to watch this week: Smith’s availability is critical for MSU to be the best version of itself. He’s appeared in only five games but has averaged 14.2 points and 7.8 rebounds. Georgia is 11th in the SEC in scoring offense, last in scoring defense. The Eastern Bulldogs have won only five times, but they were competitive early in a 92-77 loss at No. 16 Kentucky Saturday. No. 15 Alabama will have to rebound this week from a 92-86 loss at Missouri.
Notes: The 82 points scored by Ole Miss were a season-high for an MSU opponent. … Although the Bulldogs gave up 16 rebounds to Ole Miss center Nysier Brooks they finished just minus-1 on the glass in Oxford. … The Bulldogs are third in the SEC in 3-point shooting at 34.5 percent but shot just 19 percent in Oxford.