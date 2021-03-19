BATON ROUGE, La. • The Mississippi State baseball team finally has its weekend rotation at full health entering the SEC opener.
No. 3-ranked Mississippi State (14-3) travels to No. 19 LSU (15-3) for a three-game series at Alex Box Stadium to open conference play. The Bulldogs have won seven-straight games entering SEC play and 11 of their last 12.
MSU ace Christian MacLeod (1-1, 1.84 ERA) will take the mound tonight against LSU’s Jaden Hill (2-1, 4.84) in the series opener at 6 p.m.
Mississippi State will start right-handers Will Bednar (0-0, 0.00) on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and Eric Cerantola (0-1, 6.97) on Sunday at 2 p.m.
This is the first time all three will start on the same weekend. They were the projected starting rotation to begin the season, but Bednar dealt with a shoulder injury.
Bednar has made three appearances this year, including one start, and has allowed only two hits and struck out 14 batters in seven innings.
“He’s 100% ready to go,” head coach Chris Lemonis said of Bednar. “This was our original rotation so this is what we were planning to start the year. Obviously things happened and we had guys step up and pitch well, but Will’s ready to go.”
With Bednar back in the rotation, true freshman Jackson Fristoe is out of the Sunday slot. Fristoe (2-0, 1.59) has pitched well this season and MSU has won all four games that he has started.
Fristoe will likely drop into the long reliever role that Lemonis has used both Landon Sims (1-0, 0.77) and Brandon Smith (3-0, 0.64) in.
Sims has pitched at least three innings in two of his five relief appearances this season, and Smith has pitched at least two innings in four of his six, including a 4.1-inning stint.
Those two have mostly been used as the first pitcher out of the bullpen and have done a good job of cleaning up any messes they inherit from MSU’s starting pitchers.
“The luxury we have is that our starters don’t have to have crazy long starts,” Lemonis said. “Because we feel like we have six starters where you can match a game up like we did last Sunday, where we have a guy going four or five innings and then another guy going three or four.”