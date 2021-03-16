STARKVILLE – Mississippi State sophomore guard JaMya Mingo-Young is leaving Starkville.
Mingo-Young announced her plans to transfer from Mississippi State on Twitter on Tuesday. She’s the second MSU women’s player to announce transfer plans in the last week. Sophomore guard Xaria Wiggins announced she would transfer last Wednesday.
The former four-star prospect started 11 games this season and played in 19. She averaged 5.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. She was one of the Bulldogs’ best bench players.
“This was not an easy decision to make, but after much thought and consideration with my family, friends and career mentors, I have decided to enter my name in the transfer portal,” Mingo-Young tweeted. “I am grateful for the opportunity to pursue my degree at Mississippi State University and play basketball for such a great program these last two years.”
Mingo-Young averaged 23.2 minutes per game this season, but saw that number shrink towards the end of the year. In the regular-season finale, she didn’t enter the game until late in the third quarter. In the SEC tournament loss to LSU, she fouled out in only 19 minutes.
Mississippi State, under new head coach Nikki McCray-Penson, missed the NCAA Tournament this year for the first time since the 2013-2014 season. The Bulldogs finished 10-9 with a 5-7 record in conference play.
The Bulldogs turned down an invite to the NIT on Monday night.