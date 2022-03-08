Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Bulldog fans
Pregame
Here are the lineups:
Texas Tech (10-2)
CF L/R Dillon Carter .270
DH R/R Zac Vooletich .278
2B L/R Jace Jung .381
1B R/R Cole Stilwell .208
SS R/R/ Kurt Wilson .326
RF L/R Owen Washburn .372
C R/R Hudson White .150
LF L/L Dalton Porter
3B R/R Parker Kelly .371
RHP Chase Hampton (1-0, 4.09)
MSU (6-6)
1B L/R Luke Hancock .304
3B R/R Kamren James .268
DH L/R Hunter Hines .341
C R/R Tanner Logan .364
LF L/L Von Seibert .333
CF R/R Brad Cumbest .333
RF L/R Kellum Clark .148
SS R/R Tanner Leggett .174
2B L/R Davis Meche .333
RHP Parker Stinnett (1-0, 8.10)
Top 1 MSU 0, Texas Tech 0
Parker Stinnett strikes out the side including Big 12 preseason player of the year Jace Jung.
Bottom 1 MSU 0, Texas Tech 0
Hancock pops out. Tech second baseman Jung makes a strong play with his back to the infield to rob James of a blooper. Hines strikes out swinging.
Top 2 MSU 0, Texas Tech 0
Stilwell, four-hole hitter, leads off with a walk. Wilson goes full and walks. Stinnett also went full to Stilwell. Washburn lines softly to right, 1 out. White strikes out swing, 2 outs. Porter pops to third base in foul territory, 3 outs, two LOB.
Bottom 2 MSU 0, Texas Tech 0
Logan grounds to short, 1 out. Seibert goes 3-2, strikes out looking when a breaking ball catches the inside half of the plate, 2 outs. Cumbest flies to left, 3 outs.