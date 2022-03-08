MGM Park

Live from MGM Park. Beyond all those slot machines across the beach highway is the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

 Parrish Alford/Daily Journal

Mississippi State has dropped its last two and enters this SEC-Big 12 matchup on the Coast at just 6-6.

The Bulldogs are trying to snap a two-game skid after dropping the last two of the Tulane series.

First pitch is 6 p.m.

Pregame

Here are the lineups:

Texas Tech (10-2)

CF L/R Dillon Carter .270

DH R/R Zac Vooletich .278

2B L/R Jace Jung .381

1B R/R Cole Stilwell .208

SS R/R/ Kurt Wilson .326

RF L/R Owen Washburn .372

C R/R Hudson White .150

LF L/L Dalton Porter

3B R/R Parker Kelly .371

RHP Chase Hampton (1-0, 4.09)

MSU (6-6)

1B L/R Luke Hancock .304

3B R/R Kamren James .268

DH L/R Hunter Hines .341

C R/R Tanner Logan .364

LF L/L Von Seibert .333

CF R/R Brad Cumbest .333

RF L/R Kellum Clark .148

SS R/R Tanner Leggett .174

2B L/R Davis Meche .333

RHP Parker Stinnett (1-0, 8.10)

Top 1 MSU 0, Texas Tech 0

Parker Stinnett strikes out the side including Big 12 preseason player of the year Jace Jung.

Bottom 1 MSU 0, Texas Tech 0

Hancock pops out. Tech second baseman Jung makes a strong play with his back to the infield to rob James of a blooper. Hines strikes out swinging.

Top 2 MSU 0, Texas Tech 0

Stilwell, four-hole hitter, leads off with a walk. Wilson goes full and walks. Stinnett also went full to Stilwell. Washburn lines softly to right, 1 out. White strikes out swing, 2 outs. Porter pops to third base in foul territory, 3 outs, two LOB.

Bottom 2 MSU 0, Texas Tech 0

Logan grounds to short, 1 out. Seibert goes 3-2, strikes out looking when a breaking ball catches the inside half of the plate, 2 outs. Cumbest flies to left, 3 outs.

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.

