Before the season started, Vic Schaefer met with his young Mississippi State team and told them they had seven opportunities to win championships this season.
The Bulldogs took home a trophy from the Duel in the Desert, but wound up with second-place finishes at both the Greater Victoria Invitational and the Southeastern Conference regular- season title.
No. 9 MSU has another chance to hoist a trophy if it can accumulate three wins over the next three days at the SEC Tournament in Greeneville, South Carolina. The Bulldogs, which received a double-bye to begin the event, take on seventh-seeded LSU today at 5 p.m. on the SEC Network.
“When we came here and we recruit here, we talk about winning championships,” Schaefer said. “This is another opportunity but this tournament in and of itself is so difficult. You’re playing so many great teams back-to-back with great coaches and tremendous players. It’s every bit as difficult as the tournament that follows after it.”
Mississippi State (25-5) has advanced to the championship game at the SEC Tournament in each of the past four seasons and finally got over the hump last year to win its first league tournament title.
“Just having that feeling of the confetti falling on you and playing in it and celebrating with your team after all of the hard work we’ve put in over the year is a moment that I’m looking forward to,” said MSU guard Jordan Danberry.
While the expectation is to repeat as SEC Tournament champions, Schaefer will not allow his team to look past the Tigers this afternoon.
“There’s a standard around here that we’ve set and established,” Schaefer said. “We’ve been in four-straight Sunday (championship) games now but you’d better not look past Friday or it’ll jump up and grab you.”
Mississippi State won a nail-biter against LSU 64-60 in Starkville on Jan. 16. The Bulldogs had a 20-point lead early in the third quarter of that contest, but the Tigers cut it to a one- possession game by the final minute.
Danberry was MSU’s leading scorer in that game with 16 points while Ayana Mitchell posted a double-double of 22 points and 12 rebounds for LSU.
Mitchell has since suffered a season-ending knee injury in early February.
“LSU is different but (coach) Nikki (Fargas) has done a tremendous job,” Schaefer said. “They are really playing at a high level even without Ayana.”
The Tigers (20-9) lost four of their last five to close out the regular season but downed No. 10 seed Florida 73-59 in second round action on Thursday with 6-foot-5 center Faustine Aifuwa scoring 16 points.
Mississippi State is just 2-6 all-time against LSU at the SEC Tournament but did win the last matchup 78-61 in Greenville in 2017.