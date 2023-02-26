An exciting and promising 2022-23 regular season came to an end for Mississippi State women’s basketball on Sunday. The Bulldogs (20-10, 9-7 Southeastern Conference) fell in their regular-season finale to No. 4 LSU in Baton Rouge, with the Tigers (27-1, 15-1 SEC) pulling away after a close start to win 74-59.
MSU will be the No. 5 seed in next week’s SEC tournament and will begin competition Thursday afternoon.
The story of the game was another big performance from Angel Reese as she made another addition to her 20-and-20 performance collection, putting up 23 points and 26 rebounds. She and teammate Alexis Morris both had big nights to power the Tigers through to the win, overwhelming and outpacing the Bulldogs.
Mississippi State coach Sam Purcell knew it was going to be one of his team’s toughest challenges of the season, but he was looking forward to seeing MSU tested in a high intensity environment on the road. As a likely low seed come NCAA bracket time, Purcell wanted the Bulldogs to embrace the opportunity to go into a tough environment against a top program like LSU.
“Proud of my team,” Purcell said to open his postgame press conference. “Obviously we wanted to win this game and end the regular season, but now to find out we’re the No. 5 seed in the SEC as we close this regular-season chapter, couldn’t be more proud of what we’ve done. And as far as this game, what a great start. 15-14 on the road; there was 15,000 fans on scene tonight. This place was electric, and like I said to my team, there’s so many great things that we can take from this game because we’re going to be in this situation come the NCAA tournament, where we’re going to be on someone’s home court, where it was absolutely loud. We couldn’t hear. You’ve got to bottle that and learn from that if you want to steal one on somebody’s home court.”
The Bulldogs led 15-14 after one quarter, starting Ramani Parker alongside Jessika Carter to try and account for Reese. They managed to keep it somewhat close late despite some dominant offense from the Tigers in the second and third quarters, but every time it got close, the Tigers had an answer. JerKaila Jordan once again led the way with 16 points on offense, but she and her teammates were unable to sustain any push on the offensive end nor compliment it with the defense necessary to slow down Reese.
“You’ve got to give credit to LSU,” Purcell said. “They’re one of the top programs in the country. Angel Reese, obviously I changed my starting lineup and went big, because the goal was to keep them off the boards. They end up winning the boards 48-26, and then obviously Angel Reese had 26. And what makes her special is her second hop. She just has her ability to get on the body and then immediately jump up when she misses it, and it just breaks your back. We tried in practice for it, but until you see it, it’s just another level.”
It was a disappointing way to end a season that has been largely positive for the program. The Bulldogs saw a return to winning ways in the SEC, reached 20 wins and likely sealed a seed in the NCAA tournament next month for the first time since Vic Schaefer’s departure. It was a season of improvement for the program and a vital one in establishing direction for the team going forward under Purcell.
With the regular season in the books, the Bulldogs are looking ahead to the SEC tournament in Greenville, South Carolina. Their No. 5 seeding means a first-round bye and a Thursday matchup with the winner of 13th-seeded Texas A&M and 12th-seeded Vanderbilt. A second-round win would mean a rematch with rival Ole Miss, the tournament’s No. 4 seed.
