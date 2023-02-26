Mississippi St Tennessee Basketball

Mississippi State coach Sam Purcell will lead the Bulldogs into the SEC women's tournament as the 5 seed.

 John Amis

An exciting and promising 2022-23 regular season came to an end for Mississippi State women’s basketball on Sunday. The Bulldogs (20-10, 9-7 Southeastern Conference) fell in their regular-season finale to No. 4 LSU in Baton Rouge, with the Tigers (27-1, 15-1 SEC) pulling away after a close start to win 74-59.

Newsletters