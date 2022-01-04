Doug Novak

Mississippi State coach Doug Novak and the Bulldogs have rescheduled their game against Kentucky for Jan. 13 in Lexington.

 Austin Perryman | Mississippi State

The Mississippi State-Kentucky women’s basketball game originally scheduled for Jan. 3 has been rescheduled for Jan. 13.

The game will tip at 6 p.m., in Lexington and will be streamed live through SEC Network-plus.

The game was postponed because of COVID issues within the Kentucky program.

The MSU women (9-4, 0-1 SEC) next play Thursday at 6 at Alabama.

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus