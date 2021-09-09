STARKVILLE -- Mississippi State women’s basketball senior forward/center Jessika Carter was arrested Sept. 8 for simple assault, according to the Oktibbeha County sheriff's office booking records.
"We have been made aware of the situation," head coach Nikki McCray-Penson said in a statement to the Daily Journal. "We take this matter very seriously and are in the process of gathering details and additional information from the proper authorities. At this time we will have no further comment."
Per Mississippi code, simple assault entails purposely causing a bodily injury to another, negligently causing bodily harm with a weapon or “attempts by physical menace to put another in fear of imminent serious bodily harm.”
Carter was a second team All-SEC selection in 2020 by the league coaches. Last season, she averaged 14.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.
In program history, Carter ranks third in career field goal percentage (54 percent) and fourth in blocks per game (1.4) and total blocks (119).
In the summer of 2019, she helped lead USA to a silver medal in the World University Games where she paced the team in field goal percentage (.618), rebounding (8.4 rpg) and blocks (0.7 bpg). Her 11.7 points per game ranked second on the team.
Carter is a native of Waverly Hall, Georgia, and attended Harris County High School.