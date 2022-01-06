The Mississippi State women will try to break into the SEC win column tonight at 6 at Alabama.

The game will be live-streamed through SEC Network-plus.

The Bulldogs (9-4, 0-1 SEC) are coming off an 80-68 loss at No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday. Four MSU starters scored in double figures in the loss, but the Bulldogs got only six points off the bench.

Alabama (10-3, 1-1 SEC) defeated Auburn 56-53 in Tuscaloosa on Sunday. The Crimson Tide is 9-1 at home.

Alabama is led by senior 5-foot-9 guard Brittany Davis with 15.1 points and 7.1 rebounds a game.

MSU’s Rickea Jackson leads the SEC with 20.7 points a game. She had 14 at South Carolina.

