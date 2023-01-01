STARKVILLE — New Year’s Day brought a tough loss for Mississippi State in its Southeastern Conference home opener against in-state rival Ole Miss.
The Rebels came into Humphrey Coliseum and earned a hard fought 61-50 win Sunday, the first win over the Bulldogs on the road for Ole Miss head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin and the first win for the program at the Hump since 2007.
“I’m extremely proud of our team,” McPhee-McCuin said. “I’m extremely proud of everyone that has gotten us to this part. This is only Game 2, but this is Year 5, and Year 5 should feel like this.”
The low scoring contest played to Ole Miss’ favor in the second half, slowing the momentum MSU had worked to build early on and exacerbating poor shooting by adding pressure to each possession. Ole Miss took control in the third quarter, capitalizing on the Bulldogs’ mistakes and getting buckets through Angel Baker, who finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds on the night.
Bulldogs head coach Sam Purcell gave credit where it was due in his first SEC loss, a loss in the kind of gritty and defensive game environment he and his team were expecting.
“First and foremost I just want to give credit to Ole Miss,” Purcell said. “That was the game that I thought it would be: two teams just absolutely getting after it on the defensive end, and it was going to come down to little things. Not turning the ball over, because 50 percent of their offense comes from turnovers and rebounds.”
MSU committed 20 turnovers, went 12 of 22 on layups and was 9 of 18 from the free throw line, each of which slowed down the Bulldogs’ performance on the night and allowed the visitors back into the game despite trailing for much of the contest.
“We talked about it at halftime that we did an unbelievable job on the board,” Purcell said, “and we talked about you have to be willing to come out in the second half and win this game 52-50. It’s going to be ugly, you can feel it. Their length, the way they get after, so it was going to come down to four quarters of who the tougher team was, and unfortunately we’ve got a lot of great film to watch, and we’ve got to give all the credit to them.”
The intensity of the game and the slow offensive pace was difficult for MSU to overcome despite a fast start. The Bulldogs went up 9-2 in the opening minutes, but Ole Miss quickly matched them and slowed things down. MSU’s Ahlana Smith noted after the game that the inability to rediscover that momentum on offense had an effect on the Bulldogs.
“I think we came out aggressive,” Smith said. “I think that we were just ready, but I think we got complacent a little bit. I think we gave them a lot of confidence. We were up and we had a convincing lead, to me, but yeah I think we got a little complacent, we took some plays off and it cost us.”
The disappointment from the loss spread through the crowd quickly as it became apparent in the fourth quarter that the visitors wouldn’t be giving up their lead. A crowd of just over 6,000 answered Purcell’s call to support their team on the holiday, and he was thankful for their support as well as hopeful for more turnouts like Sunday's.
“I challenged everybody on social media to give my young women a chance, and that’s what I’m asking,” Purcell said. “Stay with them. They absolutely played their heart out. They’re as disappointed as anybody in the outcome, but I promise you one thing: they’re going to continue to work hard behind the scenes and play hard for you all.”
The Bulldogs go back on the road for their next SEC matchup, traveling to Knoxville to take on Tennessee at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. They return to Starkville on Sunday, when they host No. 1 South Carolina.
