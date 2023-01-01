MSU WBB Purcell 1208

Mississippi State women’s basketball coach Sam Purcell is trying to clean up his team’s inconsistencies before Southeastern Conference play begins. The Bulldogs have games on Sunday and Dec. 15 before a tournament from Dec. 19-21 in Tampa.

 By IVY BALL Mississippi State athletics

STARKVILLE — New Year’s Day brought a tough loss for Mississippi State in its Southeastern Conference home opener against in-state rival Ole Miss.

