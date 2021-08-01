STARKVILLE – Fall camp is approaching, meaning the ring of cowbells at Davis Wade Stadium, the grind of the SEC season and the inevitably craziness of the Egg Bowl are not too far in the future.
But before Mississippi State can turn its attention to all the excitement that a return-to-normal regular season brings, there are questions to be answered when fall camp opens on Friday.
Most of those questions are regarding the team’s depth chart.
From quarterback to safety, MSU coach Mike Leach mentioned competition providing added motivation to his players while also bettering them before the season begins in an iron-sharpens-iron way.
Leadership won’t be among those questions.
Wide receiver Austin Williams and linebacker Aaron Brule told a crowded ballroom at SEC Media Days they’re ready to shoulder more responsibility. That’s great news for a team trying to establish culture in Year 2 under Leach.
Williams has an interesting role on an offensive side where seemingly four players – though Will Rogers and Jack Abraham seem the be the most likely options – are competing for the starting quarterback spot.
The offseason and fall camp are crucial times for receivers to build chemistry with their quarterback to avoid any shortcomings in Week 1, so how does Williams do that when he doesn’t know who the starter will be yet?
“Try to get as much work with all of them,” Williams said. “In the offseason – running routes, seven-on-seven, kind of picking their brain, what they think, what are their calls – just try to be around them as much as possible. Try to build that relationship and that chemistry.”
There’s no question who the quarterback of the defense will be with Brule as the undisputed leader, but it comes with big shoes to fill.
Leading-tackler Erroll Thompson is gone, along with Kobe Jones and Marquiss Spencer, meaning Brule’s second season as a full-time starter comes with the role of being the best MSU’s linebacking core offers.
“Those guys dominated the leadership role,” Brule said. “With those guys gone, as a team we’ll come together more in everybody just filling their roles and making everyone around them better.”
MSU’s corners have been placed on various award watchlists with Martin Emerson and Emmanuel Forbes expected to create one of the nation’s best duos in the secondary.
Leach said safety is still to be determined, but Texas transfer Jalen Green should make a case for the spot.
With the secondary on lock, it allows Brule to do what he’s best at.
Brule led all FBS linebackers in pass rush snaps last season along with total pressures and quarterback hurries. With the secondary giving him a bit more time and comfort, those numbers could be even higher.
“Knowing you have a back end that’s really going to takeover for you if you make any sort of mistake gives you a bit more freedom in the front end,” Brule said. “Hopefully we can get to the quarterback so those guys can have an easier job also.”