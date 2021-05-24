STARKVILLE – Mississippi State starting pitcher Will Bednar has been named the SEC’s Newcomer of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.
Bednar, a second-year freshman, is being awarded for his eight shutout innings he pitched against Alabama this past weekend. This is the seventh time a MSU player has been awarded one of the SEC’s weekly award, setting a new single-season program record.
The Newcomer of the Week award is a new award that was added in 2021 and awards the top performer that was a freshman during the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
Bednar tossed a career-high 112 pitches in eight shutout innings of work as Mississippi State beat Alabama, 7-0. He struck out 11 Crimson Tide batters and allowed only three as he picked up his sixth SEC win of the season.
He allowed a baserunner in only four innings and pitched four perfect innings during the stretch. He allowed two baserunners in the eighth inning, but got stronger as the night went on and struck out the side around a walk and single to finish his night with 11 strikeouts.
It was his fourth double-digit strikeout game of the year and the second-most he's recorded in a game in his career. He has 97 strikeouts in 11 starts this year and has a 2.90 ERA on the year.