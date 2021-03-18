STARKVILLE – Two more Mississippi State women’s basketball player entered the transfer portal on Thursday.
Junior forward Sidney Cooks and senior center Yemiyah Morris announced on Twitter that they are leaving the Mississippi State program. Both graduate from Mississippi State in May.
Cooks is leaving to pursue a law degree elsewhere. Morris will spend her one year of eligibility as a graduate transfer at another school.
They are the third and fourth MSU players to announce their transfer in the last week, joining guards Xaria Wiggins and JaMya Mingo-Young.
“As I earn my Political Science degree from Mississippi State in May, I will be transferring for my final year of eligibility so that I can pursue my dream of going to law school, …” Cooks tweeted. “Mississippi State and this community will always hold a special place in my heart!”
Cooks informed the team of her decision earlier in the season and participated in Senior Day activities late in the year. As a redshirt junior this year, she started 15 of MSU’s 19 games and averaged 6.1 points and 3.3 rebounds. She averaged 19.8 minutes per game.
Cooks had to sit out of the 2019-2020 season due to NCAA transfer rules and used a redshirt.
She had originally signed with Michigan State out of high school and played in 62 games across two years with the Spartans, averaging 9.5 ppg.
Morris also participated in senior day activities this season. The 6-foot-6 center transferred to Mississippi State in 2019 after two seasons at Cochise Community College and played in 48 games while in Starkville.
She made no starts in two seasons and averaged only 8.7 minutes, 3.3 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.
"I'd like to thank the fans and community for your love and support of me and my teammates the last two years in Starkville," Morris tweeted. "To my teammates, I've loved the two years I've gotten to grow with you all, and I wish you guys all the best. ... Forever a Bulldog! Hail State!"
Mississippi State already saw its season come to an end. The Bulldogs finished the season 10-9 under first-year head coach Nikki McCray-Penson and did not make the NCAA tournament.
MSU was invited to participate in the NIT, but declined the invitation for an undisclosed reason.