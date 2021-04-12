STARKVILLE – Mississippi State third baseman Kamren James was named the SEC’s Newcomer of the Week on Monday morning.
James, a second-year freshman, hit .467 in four games last week with two home runs and six RBIs. He helped No. 4-ranked Mississippi State go 4-0 on the week and had multiple hits in all three games of the weekend sweep over Auburn.
The Newcomer of the Week award is given to a player who was a freshman during the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season.
James, who is now hitting .292 this season and is tied for the team-lead with seven home runs, went 2 for 4 and hit a solo home run during Mississippi State’s Friday night win over Auburn.
On Saturday, he hit another home run and went 2 for 5 with three RBIs.
He posted three hits on Sunday with one RBI and scored four runs.