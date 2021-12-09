STARKVILLE – Mississippi State women’s basketball senior forward Jessika Carter opened up about her battle with depression via an Instagram post shared on her birthday on Tuesday.
Carter said a July 24 suicide suicide attempt led to liver damage after taking an entire bottle of NyQuil and 30-plus Tylenol P.M.
“It’s pretty scary if you think about it but when you’re in the moment you’ll do anything to escape,” Carter wrote. “After staying in the hospital for a week I thought I had it together. I promised I would never take life or anything for granted. That was a lie.”
Carter said her fight with depression continued and she made poor decisions while masking her struggles.
Carter was arrested Sept. 8 for simple assault.
Carter wrote she felt the world was against her before she eventually attempted suicide once again on Nov. 26.
She says she was sent to a “facility” following her second suicide attempt. While there, she says she made friends and didn’t hate the experience like she thought she would.
“I AM HAPPY. I AM BLESSED. AND I AM LOVED. Most importantly I AM HERE TO STAY,” Carter wrote.
Interim head coach Doug Novak met with reporters Thursday for the first time since Carter spoke publicly about her experience.
“It was a courageous, powerful post that she made on Instagram,” Novak said, “and brought to light to everyone how serious mental health is.”
Novak graduated from Tennessee in 1990 with a degree in psychology before earning a Masters in counseling two years later from Clemson.
Novak praised the way Mississippi State approaches mental health, particularly through the employment of three psychologists who are frequently around the team.
Novak added he isn’t sure whether situations such as Carter’s are happening more frequently or if discussions regarding mental health are a result of strides made toward athletes feeling more comfort in sharing their experiences.
“I'm just fortunate to be in a place that supports it and is helping and treating it,” Novak said.