Ben Howland

Mississippi State coach Ben Howland and the Bulldogs are next scheduled to play at Ole Miss Saturday.

 Sarah Triplett | MSU Athletics

Mississippi State's game at Missouri Wednesday has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues within Missouri's program.

No make-up date has been announced.

The Bulldogs' next scheduled game is Saturday night at 7:30 at Ole Miss.

The Rebels' Dec. 29 SEC opener against Florida was postponed due to COVID issues within the Florida program.

The Rebels are currently scheduled to play at Tennessee Wednesday.

MSU opened SEC play with an 81-68 win over Arkansas.

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.

