FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – It wasn’t until Mississippi State’s loss against Alabama three weeks ago that Will Rogers finally had a full regular-season worth of starts on his resume.
With the trust he’s given to run Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense — one often put in the hands of experienced players — Rogers’ age is often overlooked. But as he has gotten more comfortable in his role, the leadership his teammates have praised is showing.
MSU’s offense got off to a miserable start against Arkansas (6-3, 2-3) – something Leach said was the biggest negative from the game.
Led by Rogers throwing incompletions on his first four pass attempts, MSU had five yards on its opening two drives.
On the sidelines, after Leach held a team huddle and receivers had their heads down, Rogers was going up to his targets, shaking their hands and giving words of encouragement.
As an undisputed leader, his voice in a defeated locker room will be well-needed as Mississippi State (5-4, 3-3) turns its attention to No. 12 Auburn.
“It’s really difficult to keep guys up after a loss like that where you have the lead in the fourth quarter,” Rogers said postgame. “That’s very difficult, but we just gotta go back to work. That’s the only thing you can do.”
Special teams talk again
Mississippi State’s special teams have been an issue all season, even with the kicking game struggles put aside.
Matt Brock’s unit had a punt returned for a touchdown at Memphis, and some aired toward blaming the officials. But an unnecessary roughness on a punt by LSU proved costly in Week 4. A punt returned for a touchdown last week against Kentucky put MSU in a 10-0 hole.
While the mistakes against Arkansas centered on three missed kicks, MSU picked up a delay of game and false start penalty prior to a punt that put Arkansas near midfield on what eventually became a touchdown drive.
Lideatrick Griffin has been a bright spot for MSU’s special teams this season with nearly 40 yards per kick return. With him not traveling to Arkansas, Jo’quavious Marks was forced to step in.
Marks averaged 28 yards on three kick returns.
Jaden Walley had MSU’s lone punt return for a loss of two yards.
Key Drive
Arkansas went 75 yards on 10 plays in two minutes to score a game-winning touchdown with 21 seconds remaining in the game. The Razorbacks converted a two-point conversion to give themselves a three-point lead.
Arkansas — a self-identified, run-heavy team — passed the ball seven times in the drive. A fourth-down holding penalty by MSU corner Martin Emerson kept the drive alive and put Arkansas at the MSU 15.
After a pass got Arkansas to the nine-yard line, quarterback KJ Jefferson evaded a sack to get a first down. Running back Dominque Johnson capped it off with a four-yard touchdown run.
Key Number – 146
Mississippi State had 146 more yards on offense in the second half (316) than it did in the first half (170).
Will Rogers started the game 0-of-4 before completing 36 of his next 44 passes, and 292 of his of his 417 passing yards were in the second half.
Next Game
Mississippi State stays on the road to take on Auburn at 11 a.m. next Saturday.
Quotable
Mike Leach on playing Kentucky and Arkansas off bye weeks: “I’m proud of our guys — how hard we competed. We’ve played two-straight very good teams… that had a week off before playing us. It’s a challenge to do it once, no matter what. But it’s a real challenge to do it twice in a row.”
Bulldog Bites
Mississippi State is 9-of-17 on field goals this season (52.94 percent). Brandon Ruiz has made 134 consecutive extra points made in his career.
MSU’s 417 passing yards marked the 13th time State has had 400-plus yards in the air in a game and the sixth time in Mike Leach’s two seasons.
MSU’s 369 completions this season are second-most in program history behind 373 completions last season.
Freshman Rara Thomas doubled his career touchdown total with two scores against Arkansas. Jaden Walley caught his fifth touchdown of the season.
Austin Williams had a career-high 73 receiving yards.