STARKVILLE – Erroll Thompson has spent his draft preparation trying to show teams he can be a three-down linebacker in the NFL.
Thompson made his way back to Starkville on Wednesday to participate in Mississippi State’s annual pro day. He was originally invited to the NFL Draft combine, but it was canceled in January due to COVID-19.
Instead, Thompson spent his time in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, working out with XPE and trainers Tony Villani and Matt Gates, who he said prepared him well for Wednesday’s workouts.
“I feel like I’m a proven ‘in the box’ type of guy, but I feel like over the couple of months or so, I’ve changed my body type,” Thompson said. “I’ve just changed my body composition and how I look. I weighed in at 239 today so I definitely feel like I showed the teams today and showed myself that I can definitely be an every down linebacker, not just a guy who plays in the box.”
Thompson, who weighed no less than 250 pounds in any of his five years in Starkville, made a living in the SEC in the box. He started in 40 of the 50 games he appeared in and recorded 313 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, and 3 interceptions in his career.
He recorded a career-high 96 tackles during Mississippi State’s shortened 2020 season.
When the season ended, his goal in training to was to lose the 10 pounds he did to make himself more versatile in the NFL. He mentioned that he feels faster, so he is excited to see how that pans out in the future.
“I definitely feel more explosive and I feel more physical and quicker,” Thompson said. “I don’t think I lost any explosiveness. If anything, I think I’ve leveled up a little bit more.”
Because of his success at Mississippi State and the SEC, Thompson has heard from many NFL teams about the chance to be drafted.
He mentioned on Wednesday that he has had talks with the Atlanta Falcons, the New England Patriots, the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Seattle Seahawks among other NFL teams.
“I had some feedback from a few teams,” Thompson said of Wednesday. “The Colts talked to me after and they had some good things to say.”
Thompson has also heard from some former MSU players and current NFL players in the last few weeks. He said he’s been in talks with Saints linebacker J.T. Gray, Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay and Packers guard Elgton Jenkins.
“I’ve been talking to them almost every week and just hitting those guys up and getting in their ear about certain questions,” Thompson said. “Anything I have a question about really, they’ve been truly a blessing to me.”