STARKVILLE — Mississippi State’s fairytale story of overcoming most every obstacle thrown its way nearly added its most impressive chapter Thursday night.
But a 24-10 edge in the fourth quarter proved No. 11 LSU the better, deeper team inside Humphrey Coliseum en route to a 71-59 win.
Mississippi State never led by more than three, but it led with 6:43 left and had a small but raucous crowd on its side. From there, LSU took over.
Here are three takeaways from another tight Mississippi State loss:
Doug Novak garnering respect
The game was put away. LSU led by 10 with five seconds to go, but officials decided to review something.
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey hated it just as much as the impatient MSU crowd as she lifted her hands in the air in disgust.
As officials continued to delay the inevitable, Novak walked from his sideline to the LSU bench.
There, he and Mulkey — a three-time national champion coach at Baylor — exchanged words before she gave him a tap on the head and Novak headed back to his team’s sideline.
"Coach of the year," Mulkey told him. "What you’re doing, buddy, you oughta get coach of the year."
Mulkey has watched from afar as this was the first time she was on Novak's opposing sideline. But it's clear she, and the rest of the SEC coaches, are aware of Novak's situation.
"Just put in a difficult situation. Lose (Rickea Jackson), leading scorer in the SEC, and he keeps winning," Mulkey said. "He’s getting the most out of his team based upon their talents. Much respect."
Novak returned the respect he got from the hall of fame coach, though he didn't want to discuss the details of what Mulkey said to him.
"She has been very kind to me in my interactions with her," Novak said. "I have nothing but respect for her as a coach and as a human being too. She doesn't have to be nice to me."
JerKaila Jordan showed the story
Mississippi State and LSU opened the game with a near-8 minute stretch without going into the first quarter media timeout, which included about three minutes without a stoppage.
JerKaila Jordan looked over at Novak after an LSU bucket gave the visitors a 19-14 lead and pleaded her case. She needed him to call a timeout.
"It's tough. It's tough," Novak said. "I don't have much more to add to it."
MSU’s fatigue has shown late in games, particularly the team’s loss Tuesday at Kentucky. The key word: Tuesday.
State’s matchup with LSU was its fourth game in eight days. MSU has another Sunday at Missouri.
Jordan, like much of her team, was gassed from the start. Despite valiant efforts to overcome any obstacle thrown their way, the Bulldogs could only do so much with their tendency to play quick but without a deep bench.
It showed in the pregame warmups when LSU’s end looked packed while MSU’s looked barren. It showed in introductions, when State’s starters were announced followed by, “the rest of your Mississippi State basketball team” and two players ran out.
And it showed late, again, when Mississippi State tried to muster a final run while down eight with less than a minute to go. Anastasia Hayes and Jordan were discussing a tactic before inbounding a pass.
They both stood hunched over with hands on their hips.
Sunday's trip to Missouri is followed by a much-needed three days off which Novak hopes can serve as a silver lining.
"The light at the end of the tunnel — hopefully it's not a train," Novak said.
Charlotte Kohl continues to win fans over
Mississippi State fans are well aware of their team’s situation — at least those in attendance Thursday night were.
Charlotte Kohl, who played in five games for 29 minutes last season, is State’s lone post player available. She’s also the only player taller than 6 feet.
Her role has elevated more than anyone’s this season as she has played 140 minutes in State’s last five games, including 33 against LSU.
But her play has elevated, too.
State fans have been fueled by her energy in the team’s previous two home games, applauding her not just for boards and points but also for setting screens and creating angles for her teammates to score.
These fans are smart, and they understand Kohl’s situation.
But she gave them box score material to applaud against LSU, scoring eight points to go along with 11 rebounds — nearly collecting her first career double-double.
"I'm very, very proud of her," Hayes said. "She has been working hard. She's been listening, focusing in more, buying into the scout. It's big for us. She's stepping up at the right time."