STARKVILLE — When Chris Lemonis left Indiana University, not too many people questioned it. Which is odd.
Lemonis was helping Indiana baseball reach an unprecedented level of success within the program while coaching in the Big Ten. A coach of that nature at a school like Indiana suddenly leaving to head elsewhere typically triggers an unhappy response.
I haven’t formally introduced myself here, perhaps you’ve seen on social media, but I was a student reporter for the Indiana Daily Student when Lemonis left in 2018. I knew the success and stature of Mississippi State baseball, but still I wondered why the move happened.
I had heard about Dudy Noble Field and seen on TV what hosting regionals looked like. A year later, one of my elder classmates Ben Portnoy accepted a job with the Commercial Dispatch, and I’d always see in our group messages how much he enjoyed the baseball experience in Starkville.
But still, why leave a place like Indiana?
This weekend, I got my answer — which is why I hope Tuesday's game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff doesn't get rained out.
I entered Dudy Noble Field on Friday for my first game day experience at college baseball’s Carnegie Hall. The buzz throughout Starkville was evident in the week leading up and especially on gameday. Traffic hadn’t been that bad since late November.
The energy of the students finally back in the lawn seats was palpable. The ring of the occasional cowbell added Mississippi State personality.
And the Left Field Lounge, don’t get me started. Instead of back-breaking bleachers, they put in a bunch of grills with people permitted to bring in their own coolers filled with food and drink? Genius.
I can explain all the things I saw, and maybe some folks from Indiana are reading this and wondering what’s so special. Yeah, it’s big for a college ballpark, but it doesn’t sound too different from a high-level baseball game.
Robbie Faulk of Starkville Daily News and 247Sports was walking out of Humphrey Coliseum with me after a women’s game earlier this month. It was a typical night at The Hump where MSU played above all expectations considering difficult circumstance this season, but it was still a less-than-inspiring crowd and environment.
You’ll enjoy baseball, he told me. Just think about it like Indiana basketball.
That was the perfect way to put it. Assembly Hall, after all, has often been labeled the Carnegie Hall of college basketball.
The likes of Bob Knight, Isiah Thomas, Calbert Cheaney and Victor Oladipo came through just like Ron Polk, Will Clark, Rafael Palmeiro and Jake Mangum. They’ve reached athletic feats, but more importantly, they helped these places become than coordinates on a map.
That’s difficult to explain if you haven’t been to either. I’ve now had the privilege of entering both.
I’ve spoken to those who played for and worked with Lemonis in Indiana many times to see what their impressions on him are. They still speak highly of him — many of them reached out to congratulate him last summer — and it’s noteworthy. How many coaches leave a Big Ten school to go to an SEC school and remain beloved within their former athletic department?
Not many, but Lemonis is one. No. 1, because of relationships he built with those in Bloomington, Indiana. But No. 2 because many understood why he wanted to come to Starkville.
One weekend series into covering Mississippi State baseball, and I also see why.