Second baseman RJ Yeager had a walk-off home run against Alabama earlier this year. He had a monster weekend at Missouri with four home runs and eight RBIs. He'll try to keep a hot bat against Florida this weekend.
Florida and Mississippi State begin the home stretch in Starkville with night games Friday (7 p.m.) and Saturday (6:30 p.m.) with a 1 p.m. start on Sunday.
Friday’s game will air on the SEC Network, Saturday’s on ESPNU.
The Bulldogs (25-20, 9-12 SEC) had shown some bounce-back from a slow start with consecutive series wins over a ranked Auburn team then at Ole Miss.
That streak ended last weekend when last-place Missouri got a walk-off home run on Sunday to clinch the series.
This weekend against an opponent that has shown some vulnerability will be important for defending national champion Mississippi State which needs more wins to position itself for a possible at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.
The Bulldogs’ last two series are at No. 13 Texas A&M next week then at home against No. 1 Tennessee for the final weekend.
The Gators are trying to reshape their pitching after the recent season-ending injury to Friday starter Hunter Barco, a left-hander.
Barco posted his college farewell on Twitter this week, noting that he’ll have Tommy John surgery.
A projected first-round draft pick, Barco is 5-2 with a 2.90 earned run average in nine starts.
He last pitched on April 15 at Vanderbilt, a two-inning appearance.
His absence leaves the Gators working to fill in for a guy who threw 50 1-3 innings.
As is often the case the effort will shorten the bullpen.
Right-hander Brandon Neely, a freshman, moves into the rotation after compiling a 3.35 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 40 1-3 innings.
Florida arrives with a 6.16 ERA in conference play and will face an MSU offense hitting .279 against the league.
While MSU dropped the Missouri series it wasn't because of offense. Bulldogs second baseman RJ Yeager led the way going 8 for 16 with four home runs and eight RBI.