Rangers Baseball

Texas Rangers' Nathaniel Lowe against the Oakland Athletics during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

 Godofredo A. Vásquez

ARLINGTON, Texas — This season marks Nathaniel Lowe’s third in Texas. And looking at what this former Mississippi State Bulldog has accomplished thus far, he and the Rangers have been a great fit.

Newsletters

Stephen Hunt is a freelance writer based in Frisco, Texas.

Tags

Recommended for you